Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Thai woman hospitalised with bullet injury in Udaipur; probe on to identify accused

The 24-year old woman, who has a bullet injury near the ribs, is out of danger.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 09:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 09:09 IST
India NewsCrimeRajasthan

Follow us on :

Follow Us