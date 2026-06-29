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This place in Rajasthan is called 'Sun City' of India - Can you guess it?

The destination is popular among tourists wanting to walk through forts and take blessings at age old temples.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 11:09 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 11:09 IST
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