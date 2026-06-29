This place in Rajasthan is called 'Sun City' of India - Can you guess it?

<p>It might be raining in your city, but somewhere in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan">Rajasthan</a>, umbrellas are being used to beat the heat—not to dodge the rain. Which place are we talking about, any guesses? India has a “Sun City”, where its sunny and bright almost all year round. </p><p>Need a hint? The destination is popular among tourists wanting to walk through forts and take blessings at age old temples. </p>.<p>Nestled in the stark landscapes of the Thar Desert, Jodhpur is known as the “Sun City”. It is also the second biggest city in the state, which encompasses an area of 22,850 sq.km and houses a <a href="https://lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in/content/raj/udh/jda--jodhpur/en/jodhpur/about-jodhpur.html">population </a>of 21,53,483, as per governement data.</p>.India has a 'Dosa Capital' — Can you guess which city it is? .<p>Bordering the Thar Desert, Jodhpur experiences one of India's harshest summer weather. The season in this city is nothing short of intense. Temperatures often climb to 45°C, with the blazing sun dominating the skies across seasons. The region frequently is alerted for heatwaves and scorching weather. </p><p>Even winters in the 'Sun City' of India are not devoid of sunny and bright skies. </p>.<p>Interestingly, Jodhpur has another nickname too. Curious? We have you covered. </p><p>Widely known as the "Sun City," Jodhpur is equally popular among people as the "Blue City." The nickname has everything to do with its buildings. Wander through the old city, and it feels as though someone dipped entire neighbourhoods in blue paint, with rows of houses washed in vibrant shades of the colour.</p>