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Three juveniles strangle minor boy to death, severe his head in Jaipur

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rajarshi Raj said the three accused, aged 11 and 12 years, were known to the victim and lived in the same neighbourhood.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 12:50 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 12:50 IST
India NewsCrimeRajasthanmurderJaipur

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