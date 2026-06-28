Three juveniles strangle minor boy to death, severe his head in Jaipur

<p>Jaipur: Three juveniles have been detained for allegedly murdering a 10-year-old boy in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jaipur">Jaipur</a>.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">Police </a>claimed that the crime was committed to avenge an earlier dispute involving the victim and the sister of one of the accused.</p>.<p>According to police, the victim and the accused were neighbours living in the same locality.</p>.<p>The boy had been missing since June 14, and his body was recovered from a drain near a water tank in the Muhana police station area on June 25. His severed head was found a short distance away.</p>.Pune realtor murder | Police recreate crime scene with accused Siya Goyal at Lohagad fort.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rajarshi Raj said the three accused, aged 11 and 12 years, were known to the victim and lived in the same neighbourhood.</p>.<p>"The victim allegedly made a remark to the sister of the accused, which led to a quarrel between them a few days earlier. The accused allegedly planned the murder to take revenge," he said.</p>.<p>The juveniles allegedly lured the boy to a secluded place on some pretext where they strangled him. They allegedly later severed his head with a knife.</p>.<p>The three juveniles have been detained, and proceedings are underway under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, he said.</p>