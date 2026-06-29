Three labourers killed, nearly a dozen injured as septic tank wall collapses in Jaipur

<p>Jaipur: Three labourers were killed and about a dozen others injured after a wall of an under-construction septic tank collapsed on them in Jaipur's Chandwaji on Monday, police said.</p>.<p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhajanlal-sharma">Bhajanlal Sharma </a>has expressed grief over the incident and ordered immediate relief and rescue operations.</p>.<p>The incident occurred while the workers were inside a sewerage pit at the construction site, Additional Superintendent of Police (Jaipur Rural) Ranveer Singh said.</p>.<p>The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where two labourers were declared dead. Another succumbed to injuries during treatment.</p>.Lorry driver killed after ramming into moving Canter on NICE Road.<p>The deceased were identified as Rinku (35), Savita (39) and Ramji (40).</p>.<p>Police personnel from Chandwaji police station, along with other officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of locals residents. Debris removal was continuing, Singh said. About two dozen labourers were working at the site when the wall collapsed, he said.</p>.<p>Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said the incident would be investigated to determine whether negligence was involved.</p>.<p>"Three labourers have died in the incident. It will be investigated whose negligence led to the incident. Injured are being treated," Patel said.</p>.<p>Mamta, sister of one of the deceased, said she survived because she had stepped out of the pit to fetch drinking water.</p>.<p>"My brother was carrying cement blocks when the wall suddenly collapsed. He got trapped under the debris. I had come out of the tank to get drinking water, which saved my life," she told reporters.</p>.<p>In a statement, the chief minister described the incident as "extremely tragic".</p>.<p>"Instructions have been issued to the concerned officials to immediately carry out relief and rescue operations. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and the swift recovery of the injured," Sharma said. </p>