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Three labourers killed, nearly a dozen injured as septic tank wall collapses in Jaipur

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has expressed grief over the incident and ordered immediate relief and rescue operations.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 12:29 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 12:29 IST
India NewsRajasthanJaipurlabourers

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