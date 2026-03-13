<p>Jaipur: Three workers died allegedly after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a sludge tank at a textile factory in the industrial area in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan">Rajasthan</a>'s Balotra on Friday, officials said.</p>.<p>The workers, Gumanaram (25), Vishambhar Tiwari (54) and Shravan (32), all locals, had descended into the tank to clean it when they lost consciousness due to poisonous fumes, they said.</p>.Gujarat: Three workers die of asphyxiation while cleaning underground tank at dyeing mill.<p>Nearby workers informed the factory owner and pulled out the victims. They were rushed to the government hospital, where doctors declared them dead, officials said.</p>.<p>"The workers appear to have died due to toxic gas. They were sent into the tank without safety equipment," Balotra Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashok Kumar said.</p>.<p>Family members have been informed.</p>