Three workers die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning factory tank in Rajasthan's Balotra

Officials said that workers, Gumanaram (25), Vishambhar Tiwari (54) and Shravan (32), all locals, had descended into the tank to clean it when they lost consciousness due to poisonous fumes.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 10:34 IST
Published 13 March 2026, 10:34 IST
