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Tiger, cheetah, leopard spotted together in 'extremely rare moment' in Ranthambore

The three apex predators were spotted within an estimated range of one-two kilometres at the same time, thrilling tourists and drawing attention from conservationists
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 11:50 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 11:50 IST
India NewsleopardcheetahtigerTrendingRanthambore National Park

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