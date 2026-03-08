Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Tiger from Ranthambore strays near hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

The big cat was first caught on camera installed near a farmhouse around 4.30 am. It subsequently moved towards the hotel via the Amreshwar area.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 18:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 18:15 IST
India NewsRajasthantigerRanthambore Tiger Reserve

Follow us on :

Follow Us