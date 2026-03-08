<p>Jaipur: A tiger from the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan">Rajasthan</a>'s Sawai Madhopur district strayed out of the forest and reached the vicinity of a five-star hotel early Sunday, officials said.</p><p>The big cat was first caught on camera installed near a farmhouse around 4.30 am. It subsequently moved towards the hotel via the Amreshwar area.</p>.Maharashtra's tiger count increases to 444, forest cover decreases.<p>Local residents informed the forest department after the sighting, prompting officials to rush to the spot and verify the tiger's presence through pugmarks.</p><p>According to the forest department officials, the tiger's movement is currently being monitored in the department's nursery area.</p><p>A special team has been formed to keep track of the animal's movement and ensure public safety, the officials said.</p><p>The forest department has issued an advisory to local residents to remain alert and immediately inform authorities about any movement of the tiger in the area.</p>