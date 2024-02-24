Toddler abducted from govt hospital in Udaipur

Jaipur: An unidentified woman allegedly abducted a 13-month-old girl from Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital in Udaipur in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The toddler, Avyansh, was sleeping with her mother in the corridor of the hospital when the incident occurred, they said.

When the mother woke up around 4 am, she found that her daughter was missing and alerted the hospital administration, police said.

An official from the hospital said the woman, whose daughter was abducted, had come to the hospital as an attendant and was not a patient.