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'Toxic tourist destination': Scenic marble waste site in Rajasthan draws visitors, experts flag health hazard

This picturesque location, which has become a popular reel destination, is Asia's largest marble waste dumping yard in Kishangarh in Ajmer district of arid Rajasthan.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 09:01 IST
India Newstourist spotRajasthanAjmerdumping yard

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