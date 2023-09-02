Tribal woman paraded naked in Rajasthan; SIT formed, 11 arrested, says Ashok Gehlot

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the alleged assault of a 21-year-old tribal woman in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.

The woman was allegedly stripped naked and paraded in a village in Pratapgarh by her husband, police said on Friday.

Gehlot said he spoke to the family of the victim and assured justice, apart from offering the woman a government job.