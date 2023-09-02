Home
Homeindiarajasthan

Tribal woman paraded naked in Rajasthan; SIT formed, 11 arrested, says Ashok Gehlot

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the alleged assault of a 21-year-old tribal woman in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 10:46 IST

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the alleged assault of a 21-year-old tribal woman in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.

The woman was allegedly stripped naked and paraded in a village in Pratapgarh by her husband, police said on Friday.

Gehlot said he spoke to the family of the victim and assured justice, apart from offering the woman a government job.

So far, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the case, the CM further said.

More details to follow...

(Published 02 September 2023, 10:46 IST)
