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Two children killed, several others injured after dust storm barrels Rajasthan's Barmer

The incident occurred late Monday night when high-velocity winds and rain lashed rural areas, uprooting trees, electricity poles and tin sheds, officials said.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 10:26 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 10:26 IST
India NewsRajasthandust stormBarmer

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