Two children killed, several others injured after dust storm barrels Rajasthan's Barmer

<p>Jaipur: Two children were killed and several others injured after a strong <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dust-storm">dust storm</a> accompanied by rain damaged houses and disrupted power supply in parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan">Rajasthan</a>'s Barmer district, police said on Tuesday.</p><p>The incident occurred late Monday night when high-velocity winds and rain lashed rural areas, uprooting trees, electricity poles and tin sheds, officials said.</p><p>According to the police, in Sabri Nagar village under Bola gram panchayat, a wall of a tin-shed room collapsed during the storm, trapping eight-year-old Khagendra under the debris. Villagers pulled him out and rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.</p>.Massive dust storm sweeps through Rajasthan, apocalyptic visuals leave locals reeling.<p>In a separate incident in the same village, a four-year-old boy, Khumanaram, died after a wall of a kutcha house collapsed due to the storm, they said.</p><p>The storm had a widespread impact in areas including Chohtan, Ramsar, Gadraroad and border villages, where several trees and power poles were uprooted.</p><p>Electricity supply remained disrupted through the night in many rural pockets, while fallen trees and poles also blocked roads, affecting movement, police said.</p>