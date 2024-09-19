Two-year-old rescued from 35-feet deep borewell in Rajasthan after 17 hours

Jaipur: At least 17 hours after falling into a borewell, a two-year-old baby girl was rescued today in Bandikui and brought out safely amidst cheers, and immense relief for her parents and all those present.

The baby girl, Niru Gujjar had fallen into the 35-feet deep borewell in Jodhpuria village near Bandikui in Dausa district on Wednesday evening around 5 pm, when she was playing in the field. The child was stuck at a depth of 26 feet. Niru fell into a borewell in a field, which is located near her house.

Thereafter administration and an NDRF team from Ajmer started relief work around 5:30 pm and had been working continuously since the last 12 hours to get the girl out safely. The relief work had initially gotten disrupted by the rain. The additional district collector Sumitra Pareek and SDM Rekha Meena were present at the spot.

The NDRF team dug a tunnel and inserted a pipe through it to reach the child. Initially the attempts to rescue the child through the angle system failed. There was fear that the child may suffer due to reduced oxygen supply and being trapped in an unknown, dark enclosure. However, oxygen was being pumped into the borewell continuously from outside. A camera was also monitoring the movement of the child.