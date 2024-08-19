Udaipur violence: Teenage victim of stabbing succumbs to injuries

Jaipur: The class X student, who was stabbed by his classmate on Friday (16 August) over a minor dispute leading to a communal flare-up in Udaipur, died on Monday in a government hospital here, where he was undergoing treatment.

It was reported that his condition deteriorated around 3 pm in the afternoon and he died around 5:30 pm while undergoing treatment at Maharana Bhupal hospital. His sister Suhani and cousins had tied Rakhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan today around 2 pm. His body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem.

The tragic news came on a day Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma sent a team of doctors from Jaipur to monitor the situation and provide the necessary healthcare to the child. The medical team and police, earlier, had said that his condition is stable.

The student, Devraj (15), was stabbed by his classmate in their school, Rajkiya Ucch Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Bhattiyani Chouhatta, after a minor dispute, sometime after lunch break on that fatal day. Devraj was said to have been stabbed at least three times on his knee, which caused arterial damage and deep wounds, affecting blood circulation.

Both the students belong to different religions and the incident has led to unrest in the city amongst the communities, including arson and the closure of shops and markets around the region. Police had to impose Section 163 under Bharatiya Nagri Suraksha Sanhita to bring the situation under control. Internet services are also suspended and schools have remained closed as a precautionary measure.