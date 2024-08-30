Under construction building collapses in Jaipur

Jaipur: An under-construction two-storey building suddenly collapsed In the state capital around 8:30 pm today. There are no reports of casualties till now but many vehicles have been damaged in the incident.

The collapse occurred in the busy Jawahar Nagar market area, leading to chaos. Electric supply to the area has been cut off. Civil defence SDRF and NDRF teams and police team have reached the area and relief work has started but it is yet to be ascertained whether anybody is trapped in the collapsed building.

Debris is being cleared with the help of JCB machines. Building was being constructed atop a juice centre shop. Many shops have gotten buried under the debris. Gas cutters have been employed to cut through the debris and ensure safe escape for any if trapped inside. There is a probability that some people may have been present in the juice centre shop at the time of the collapse.

Jaipur Nagar Nigam commissioner Abhishek Surana said the owners of the two shops which were under construction, are at large and search is on. He said it was difficult to say whether people were trapped under the debris till it gets cleared. He said some complaints of violation of building laws had been received by the commission.