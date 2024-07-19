Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over LoP Tikaram Jully's 'Dhritarashtra' remark about Speaker Devnani

To this, Jully responded, "We have no intention to disrespect the Chair. If the wrong words had been removed, the matter would not have escalated so much. We do not want to insult the Chair. We want the protection of the Chair. If you were hurt by any of our words, I apologise for that." However, when Jully said that a no-confidence motion against the speaker would be brought if needed, it resulted in an uproar and Devnani adjourned the proceedings for an hour. The House was adjourned for another 30 minutes later.