US woman duped of Rs 6 crore, was sold moissanite stones worth Rs 300: Report

The Jaipur Police have initiated a probe after a woman from United States was duped of Rs 6 crore in April, when she was tricked into buying fake jewellery worth Rs 300 in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Falling under the jurisdiction of the Manak Chowk Police Station, the US resident identified as Cherish Nortez, purchased the jewellery from a Johri Bazaar shop in Jaipur.

Cherish who has been in the business with the duo for the past few years and has bought jewellery worth Rs 9.18 crore till now, was sold moissanite stones instead of natural diamonds.