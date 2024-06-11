US woman duped of Rs 6 crore, was sold moissanite stones worth Rs 300: Report

The Jaipur Police have initiated a probe after a woman from United States was duped of Rs 6 crore in April, when she was tricked into buying fake jewellery worth Rs 300 in Rajasthan's Jaipur.
Falling under the jurisdiction of the Manak Chowk Police Station, the US resident identified as Cherish Nortez, purchased the jewellery from a Johri Bazaar shop in Jaipur.
Cherish who has been in the business with the duo for the past few years and has bought jewellery worth Rs 9.18 crore till now, was sold moissanite stones instead of natural diamonds.
The discovery of the deceit came to light after Cherish showcased the fake jewellery at an exhibition in US.
She returned back to Jaipur to confront the shop owners, identified as Rajendra Soni and his son Gaurav only to get turned away by the latter and see her allegations get dismissed by them.
Cherish filled an FIR against the shop owners at the Manak Chowk Police Station on May 18, following which, the father and son duo filed a false case against her.
According to a report by Business Standard, Cherish, who was by now anguished at how things had turned, approached the US Embassy for assistance.
After the embassy's intervention, the Jaipur Police began a probe into the matter and revealed the sale of the fake jewellery.
Though Rajendra and Gaurav are on the run, the police have arrested one who had issued the fake jewellery certificate.
According to Business Standard, Bajrang Singh Shekhawat, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police North said, "Investigations have revealed that the accused sold silver jewellery with gold polish, valued at Rs 300, to the foreigner for Rs 6 crore. They also provided her with a certificate of authenticity. Nand Kishore, who issued the fake certificate, has been arrested, and a search is underway for the absconding father and son."
During the probe, the police also got to know that the father-son duo has not long ago bought a flat worth Rs 3 crore, in the S Scheme area of Jaipur.
Police said that further probe into the case in on and special teams have been deployed to track the accused duo.
Published 11 June 2024, 11:54 IST