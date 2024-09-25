Veteran BJP leader Suryakanta Vyas passes away

Jodhpur: Veteran BJP leader and former Jodhpur MLA Suryakanta Vyas passed away here early Wednesday. She was 86.

Vyas had been ailing and was confined to bed for the past few months, her family said.

The six-time MLA from Jodhpur's Soorsagar and earlier City constituency had begun her political career as a councilor and played a significant role in Jodhpur's development during the governments of Vasundhara Raje and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.