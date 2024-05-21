Watch | Bride's alleged former lover rains blows on groom after taking photos with couple

In a reminiscent scenario of a twist in a Bollywood love triangle, a 14-second video on social media showed a man punching a groom on the stage while the bride tries to stop him.
The incident took place in Rajasthan's Bhilwara when the man, probably nursing a broken heart as the bride was reportedly his former paramour, stepped on the stage to get a picture with the newly wedded couple.
The video starts with the man standing beside the bride and the groom for a picture on the stage.
After the picture was clicked, the man turns around to face the groom and offers a handshake and suddenly starts punching the groom.
The bride immediately intervenes to save her groom and tries to stop the man along with other guests who climbed the stage in a fraction of a second to stop the punching.
The video which was posted by the handle named '@gharkekalesh', was captioned, "Wanna be Kabir Singh kinda Kalesh b/w Ex-Boyfriend and Groom on Wedding Stage (The ex bf and Bride were Teacher in same school) Bhilwara RJ."
Reactions poured in by X users, where one of them read, "When you cannot get a girl because of your own failure, then this is how you vent your anger. coward man."
Another user said, "Crime patrol episode. Criminal and mastermind will be the bride."
Another comment read, "What's Wrong with him. What's the Fault of that Groom. Later that so called Kabir Singh also gets danda wala treatment."
Another user jokingly wrote, "Next time checking the guest list properly will be a priority for both the sides."
A user also asked, "What is the point of doing this now?"
Another X user asked, "Shaadi hua ya nahi iske baad."
Published 21 May 2024, 09:15 IST