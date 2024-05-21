Watch | Bride's alleged former lover rains blows on groom after taking photos with couple

In a reminiscent scenario of a twist in a Bollywood love triangle, a 14-second video on social media showed a man punching a groom on the stage while the bride tries to stop him.

The incident took place in Rajasthan's Bhilwara when the man, probably nursing a broken heart as the bride was reportedly his former paramour, stepped on the stage to get a picture with the newly wedded couple.

The video starts with the man standing beside the bride and the groom for a picture on the stage.

After the picture was clicked, the man turns around to face the groom and offers a handshake and suddenly starts punching the groom.

The bride immediately intervenes to save her groom and tries to stop the man along with other guests who climbed the stage in a fraction of a second to stop the punching.