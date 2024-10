In June 2024, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and 11 others for their alleged involvement in the killing of Gogamedi last year, according to an official statement.

Besides the Siddique murder, Canada has also said that the Indian government, with the help of members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang based out of Canada, had targeted Indian dissidents in the North American country.

With PTI, Reuters inputs