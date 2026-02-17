<p>Jaipur: Days after parents of a woman lodged a missing complaint for her, she was found in a live-in relationship with a man from a different community, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Ganj Station House Officer (SHO) Mahaveer Singh Rathore said, based on the complaint, a search was launched, and after tracing her, she was brought to the police station.</p>.Rajasthan Royals seek indemnity waiver to organise IPL matches at Sawai Mansingh stadium amid safety concerns.<p>Upon questioning, she expressed her will to live with her partner, to which the parents objected, the officer said.</p>.<p>"The family insisted that the woman go with them, but she went with her live-in partner as per her will," the SHO said.</p>.<p>Singh said the woman’s parents and other members of the family created a ruckus in the area. They also tried to vandalise shops in the market; however, the situation was brought under control, and the mob was dispersed. </p>