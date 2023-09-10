Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Woman gangraped in Rajasthan

The accused thrashed the woman after raping her and also took away her clothes.
Last Updated 10 September 2023, 05:08 IST

Follow Us

A woman was allegedly raped by two men in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday. 

The accused thrashed the woman after raping her on Saturday night and also took away her clothes.

On information by a local about a naked woman seeking help, police reached the spot and took her to a police station. 

SHO, Gangapur, Narendra Jain said one of the two accused called the married woman to a spot in the district from where the two took her to an abandoned house at Amli road and raped her. 

The accused have been rounded up and are being questioning.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 September 2023, 05:08 IST)
India NewsCrime

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT