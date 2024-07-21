Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Woman, her daughter-in-law electrocuted while working in farm in Rajasthan

A hut in the farm also caught fire due to the current and a cylinder kept there exploded, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 July 2024, 13:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jaipur: A woman and her daughter-in-law were electrocuted while working in a farm in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

Police said Manbhar Devi (60) and her daughter-in-law Seema Meena (34) were working in a farm on Saturday night when a wire broke and fell on them.

A hut in the farm also caught fire due to the current and a cylinder kept there exploded, they said.

The family members and relatives held a protest demanding compensation. However, they were pacified and the bodies were handed over to them.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 July 2024, 13:29 IST
India NewsRajasthanelectrocution

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT