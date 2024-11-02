Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Woman 'hypnotised', robbed in Jaipur; 2 held

On October 24, the two men entered Samridhi Apartment on the pretext of collecting donations. When the woman came out of her flat, they allegedly hypnotised her before fleeing from the spot with her gold chain and ring, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 16:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2024, 16:40 IST
India NewsCrimeRajasthanJaipur

Follow us on :

Follow Us