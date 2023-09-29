Rajasthan: Woman's half-burnt body found in Jaipur

A partially charred body of a woman was found on the side of a road in a village here on Friday morning, raising suspicion of murder, police said. Bassi ACP Phoolchand Meena said the half-burnt body was spotted by the locals in Papad village of Kanota here.
After being informed, the police reached the spot and recovered the body, while a forensics team collected evidence, Meena said.
Police said they suspected that the accused burnt the body to conceal the identity of the woman, who appeared to be in her early-20s.
A murder case has been lodged in the matter and efforts are under way to identify the woman and nab the accused, the ACP said.