Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Woman's half-burnt body found in Jaipur

Police said they suspected that the accused burnt the body to conceal the identity of the woman, who appeared to be in her early-20s.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 10:42 IST

A partially charred body of a woman was found on the side of a road in a village here on Friday morning, raising suspicion of murder, police said.  Bassi ACP Phoolchand Meena said the half-burnt body was spotted by the locals in Papad village of Kanota here.

After being informed, the police reached the spot and recovered the body, while a forensics team collected evidence, Meena said.

Police said they suspected that the accused burnt the body to conceal the identity of the woman, who appeared to be in her early-20s.

A murder case has been lodged in the matter and efforts are under way to identify the woman and nab the accused, the ACP said.

(Published 29 September 2023, 10:42 IST)
India NewsCrimeRajasthanJaipur

