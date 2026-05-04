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Youth forced to lick shoe as apology after caught scamming villagers in Rajasthan

According to locals, the youth arrived in Kabri village under the Hindoli police station on Saturday, presenting himself as a village development officer (VDO).
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 10:40 IST
India NewsRajasthanapology

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