Rajasthan man allegedly cuts off genetalia in police custody fearing arrest in molestation case

Jaipur: A differently abled man allegedly cut off his genitalia in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district while in police custody, fearing arrest on charges of misbehaving and molesting some women, police said on Monday.

Abdul Washid, 35, was taken into custody on Sunday night, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Singh Bhati said Washid, a differently abled, had allegedly misbehaved and molested some women on Sunday night after which he was taken into custody under section 151 of the Indian Penal Code.