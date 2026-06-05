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Rajesh Exports case: Congress demands JPC probe

The SEBI had barred Rajesh Exports Ltd CEO Rajesh Mehta from dealing in the company's securities, alleging large-scale misrepresentation of financial statements.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 12:55 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 12:55 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsPawan KheraJPCLICExportsJPC probe

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