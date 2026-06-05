Rajesh Exports case: Conress demands JPC probe

<p>New Delhi: Congress on Friday demanded a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the controversial company Rajesh Exports, claiming that the ruling BJP has made India’s long-standing integrity in economic matters a “laughing stock” for the world.</p><p>Party’s Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera said the public deserves to know whether this was “merely a case of corporate misreporting or whether deeper failures of regulatory oversight” allowed such alleged discrepancies to persist for years, as he batted for a “time-bound, transparent and independent” JPC probe.</p>.Rajesh Exports funds were routed via personal accounts, says Sebi.<p>“The Modi Government cannot continue to preside over the steady erosion of trust in India's financial institutions. Investors, shareholders, pensioners and ordinary citizens deserve regulators that are independent, vigilant and fearless - not institutions weakened by political interference and proximity to powerful crony corporate interests,” he said.</p><p>On Wednesday, SEBI barred Rajesh Exports Ltd promoter and CEO Rajesh Mehta from dealing in the company's securities, alleging large-scale misrepresentation of financial statements.</p>.Congress alleges 'gigantic scam' citing LIC's 10.8% stake in Rajesh Exports facing SEBI crackdown.<p>He said the SEBI in its interim report claimed that around Rs 15.15 lakh crore of “misrepresented consolidated revenues” between 2021-22 and 2024-25 for Rajesh Exports, raising grave concerns about the integrity of financial disclosures made to investors, regulators and the Indian public. </p><p>“If these findings are sustained, this is not merely a corporate governance failure – it is a damning indictment of the Modi government's regulatory architecture, which has repeatedly prioritised the interests of a few favoured corporates over the protection of ordinary investors. We have seen this script to dupe ordinary investors in past cases,” he said.</p>.'Instructions from ruling ecosystem?' Congress questions LIC's 10.8% stake in Rajesh Exports that is under SEBI lens.<p>Khera said top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly warned that an "economic tsunami" is brewing "beneath the glossy headlines manufactured" by the BJP and that institutions meant to protect citizens and investors are being hollowed out, accountability mechanisms are being weakened, and crony capitalism is replacing transparent market governance. </p><p>“The Rajesh Exports episode appears to be yet another example of the dangerous consequences of this model. The BJP has made India’s long-standing integrity in Economic Matters a laughing stock for the world,” he said.</p><p>Khera said the government should answer how a listed company reported revenues running into Rs 15.5 lakh crore if the underlying transactions and records were not available for verification. </p><p>“Rajesh Exports’ shares have collapsed from nearly Rs 900 to around Rs 100, wiping out small investors, while most major institutional investors had already exited long before SEBI's findings became public,” he said.</p><p>He asked whether powerful players saw the warning signs and exited early while ordinary investors were left to suffer the consequences of alleged fraud and regulatory failure.</p><p>“Were any concerns, complaints, whistleblower inputs or regulatory red flags regarding Rajesh Exports brought to the attention of the Modi government before SEBI initiated its investigation? Why did the government keep mum?” he said.</p><p>“Will the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister and the Commerce Minister take responsibility for such a massive scam and breach of trust to lakhs of small investors, whose money was being swindled and misrepresented as revenues?” he added.</p>