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Rajesh Exports founder denies fund diversion in ACC Energy, says Sebi misread accounting entries

According to the order, the company's MD and CFO admitted that they were unaware of the transactions.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 10:07 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 10:07 IST
India NewsSebiACCfund diversion

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