Rajiv Gandhi consulted parties with even 2 MPs; ensured accountability to Parliament: Kharge's dig at PM Modi

During his address at the function where Rajasthan-based Banasthali Vidyapith was conferred Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavna Award on the occasion of Rajiv's birth anniversary, he said several key bills were passed after proper discussion during his tenure unlike in the present days when the Bills are passed without any debate and after terming them money bills to avoid Rajya Sabha's scrutiny.

He said Rajiv had the biggest majority in India's Parliamentary history so far and in 1984, the Congress had 401 seats in Lok Sabha. "However, he used to give a lot of importance to the party that won just two seats and even the Opposition," he said.

Kharge said 485 sittings of Parliament were held when Rajiv was prime minister during which 344 Bills were passed, accelerating the pace of social and economic progress.

During his tenure, he said, the government formulated 11 important policies, which included education policy, housing policy, new health policy and new irrigation policy among others. He established many institutions, made technology missions on drinking water, vaccination, literacy, flood control, edible oil, milk production and telecom.

Referring to the passage of the Anti-Defection Law on which the Opposition had issues, he said, Rajiv accepted it and even removed a few portions from it. "This was a democratic tradition. But in the present times, the way laws are being diluted," he said.

Former Congress president and Rajiv's wife Sonia said, said the empowerment of women was very dear to Rajiv Gandhi while emphasising that he earmarked 33 per cent seats in Panchayati Raj Institutions.

"There is a saying that if you educate a man, you only educate one individual, but if you educate a woman, you educate an entire family and generation," she said referring to the award winner.