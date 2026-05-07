Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, other Union ministers change social media profile to 'Operation Sindoor' logo
Defence Minister Singh while updating the profile photo on X also shared a post, saying, Operation Sindoor stands as a 'powerful symbol' of national resolve and preparedness, and that their actions reflected unmatched precision, and set a 'benchmark' for modern military operations.
On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation. Their actions during the operation reflected unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services,… pic.twitter.com/r8pVDnEoYV