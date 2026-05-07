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Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, other Union ministers change social media profile to 'Operation Sindoor' logo

Defence Minister Singh while updating the profile photo on X also shared a post, saying, Operation Sindoor stands as a 'powerful symbol' of national resolve and preparedness, and that their actions reflected unmatched precision, and set a 'benchmark' for modern military operations.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsAmit ShahRajnath SinghOperation Sindoor

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