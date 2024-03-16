Rajnath Singh approves extension of resettlement facilities to cadets invalidated due to injury

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for extension of resettlement facilities provided to cadets invalidated due to injuries during military training.

There have been demands including by the Army to extend the facilities to cadets who are forced to return home in view of injuries.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for extension of resettlement facilities to cadets who are invalidated from military training on medical grounds due to the causes attributable to/aggravated by the training," the defence ministry said in a statement.