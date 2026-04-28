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Rajnath Singh meets Chinese Defence Minister Dong in Bishkek

It is learnt that the two ministers reviewed the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:33 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 07:33 IST
India NewsChinaRajnath SinghKyrgyzstan

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