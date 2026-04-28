<p>New Delhi: Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh</a> on Tuesday held talks with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun on the margins of a multilateral conclave in Bishkek.</p>.<p>It is learnt that the two ministers reviewed the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).</p>.Shivakumar urges Rajnath Singh to ease height curbs near Bengaluru defence airports.<p>"It was a pleasure to interact with the Defence Minister of China Admiral Dong Jun during the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Bishkek," Singh said on social media.</p>.<p>There is no official word yet on what transpired during the talks between Singh and Dong.</p>.<p>The defence minister also met his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov.</p>.<p>"Great interaction with Russian Defence Minister, Andrei Belousov during the SCO Defence Ministers' Meet in Bishkek," Singh said.</p>.<p>Singh landed in the capital city of Kyrgyzstan on Monday to attend the conclave of defence ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). </p>