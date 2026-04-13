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Rajnath Singh meets kin of Operation Sindoor martyr Sunil Kumar

Singh also met with delegations from various social, religious, and business outfits at his residence at 5-A Kalidas Marg in Lucknow.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 02:15 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 02:15 IST
India NewsRajnath SinghOperation Sindoor

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