<p>Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday here met the family members of a soldier who died in last year's Operation Sindoor, the BJP said in a statement.</p>.<p>"Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh met with the family members of the martyr Sunil Kumar -- his wife Sujata Kumari, his sons Saurabh and Shivesh, along with Nishant, Sushant, and Akhilesh. After inquiring about their well-being, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered his blessings to the family members," the statement said.</p>.Just like we handled COVID, we can face West Asia crisis: Rajnath Singh.<p>Singh also met with delegations from various social, religious, and business outfits at his residence at 5-A Kalidas Marg in Lucknow.</p>.<p>The representatives expressed their gratitude to him, the sitting MP from the constituency, for the development work being undertaken in Lucknow.</p>.<p>Singh, who also visited the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, in a post of X, said he gained a fresh perspective on the glorious history and rich democratic traditions of the House.</p>.<p>"The audio-visual museum established within the premises presented this heritage in an extremely effective manner, leaving a profound impact on me. This experience was, truly, a special journey down memory lane for me," he wrote.</p>.<p>The minister urged the general public to visit the museum at least once.</p>.<p>"I extend my congratulations to the Government of Uttar Pradesh, especially the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Satish Mahana ji, for this initiative," he added.</p>