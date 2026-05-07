<p>Jaipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday released a film on Operation Sindoor on the first anniversary of the military operation during his visit to Jaipur.</p>.<p>Singh arrived in Jaipur by air where he was received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at the state hangar.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and BJP MP Madan Rathore were also present.</p>.<p>The defence minister later went to the Jaipur Military Station where he launched the 27-minute cinematic tribute to Operation Sindoor during a joint commanders' conference organised by the Sapta Shakti Command.</p>.<p>After the launch, the Ministry of Defence shared the film on X and said the movie honoured the "courage, precision and unwavering spirit" of the armed forces and reflected India's resolve to safeguard its sovereignty, unity and integrity. </p>