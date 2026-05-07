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Rajnath Singh releases film on Operation Sindoor in Jaipur

Singh arrived in Jaipur by air where he was received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at the state hangar.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 18:58 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 18:58 IST
India NewsRajnath SinghJaipurOperation Sindoor

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