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Rajnath Singh reviews HAL projects amid Tejas Mark 1A delivery delays

Singh carried out a comprehensive performance review of all major projects currently being implemented by the state-run aerospace major.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 01:36 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 01:36 IST
India NewsAviationRajnath SinghHAL

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