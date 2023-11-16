Rajnath Singh takes veiled dig at China at ASEAN defence meet

On the sidelines of the meeting, Singh met US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and had a quick discussion on how India and US could contribute together to ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific.

The Singh-Lloyd engagement in Jakarta comes close on the heels of bilateral and 2+2 meetings in New Delhi last week where the Indian minister made a specific reference to “Chinese aggression” and stressed on the need to promote a “free and open” Indo-Pacific.

Singh also met his Indonesian and Vietnam counterparts Prabowo Subianto and General Phan Van Giang to take stock of the bilateral defence relations.

At the meeting, India proposed to co-chair an Expert Working Group on Counter-terrorism, recognising terrorism as a serious threat to international peace and security, including in the ASEAN region. The proposal was endorsed by ADMM-Plus as terrorism remains a serious concern to countries in the region.

While close engagement with ASEAN nations plays a key role in India’s maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific, New Delhi has also begun operating in the Atlantic with INS Sumedha completing a 31-days anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Guinea.

This is the second such patrol being undertaken by the Indian Navy in such a crucial maritime region after the maiden anti piracy patrol was undertaken by INS Tarkash in Sep – Oct 22. The region is critical for India as it is an important source for India’s energy requirements.

INS Sumedha’s deployment also ensured enhancing navy-to-navy connect with regional navies including Senegal, Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, Angola and Namibia. The warship made port calls at Dakar, Tema, Lagos and Luanda.