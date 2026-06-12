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Rajnath Singh vows India will not let Sindhu waters reach patrons of terror

Rajnath said India has emerged as a "trusted partner" in the world and has always helped countries that faced disasters.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 16:53 IST
India NewsRajnath SinghterrorIndus Water Treaty

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