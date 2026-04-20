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Rajnath to undertake 3-day visit to Germany; boosting defence, industrial ties main focus

The roadmap will provide for a framework for the two countries to initiate co-development and co-production of various military hardware, officials said.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsRajnath SinghDefence

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