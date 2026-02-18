Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rajpal Yadav says there should be designated smoking room in jail, thanks fans and fraternity for support

Yadav also stressed that prisons should function as reform centres where inmates should be given structured opportunities to change.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 13:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 13:44 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshjailRajpal YadavTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us