<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/parliament-budget-session-live-updates-breaking-news-rahul-gandhi-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-naravane-book-union-budget-discussion-india-us-trade-deal-3895691">Rajya Sabha</a> on Thursday approved motions to nominate members to three key Parliamentary committees for a one-year term beginning May 1, 2026.</p>.<p>Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/learning-hindi-is-my-right-was-unable-to-because-of-tamil-nadu-politics-mos-l-murugan-3817724"> L Murugan </a>moved three separate motions with the permission of the Chairman, which the House concurred with.</p>.<p>The first motion relates to the Committee on Public Accounts.</p>.<p>The House agreed to nominate seven Rajya Sabha members to associate with the committee for the term beginning May 1, 2026 and ending April 30, 2027.</p>.<p>The members will be elected as directed by the Chairman.</p>.<p>Similarly, the House concurred with the Lok Sabha's recommendation to nominate seven members from the Rajya Sabha to the Committee on Public Undertakings for the same term.</p>.<p>The third motion concerned the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.</p>.<p>The House resolved to join the joint committee of both Houses and elect 10 members from the Rajya Sabha through proportional representation by means of single transferable vote for a one-year term.</p>