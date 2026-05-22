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Rajya Sabha bypoll: Congress tally may go up as it seeks support of new ally TVK

If the TVK allots the seat to the Congress, the party’s next chance to enter Rajya Sabha independently will come in 2028 when six members from the state retire.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 12:54 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKAIADMKTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsRajya Sabha ElectionsTVK

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