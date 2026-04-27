Rajya Sabha chairman inducts 7 AAP MPs into BJP; Kejriwal's party only has 3 MPs

<p>Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India C P Radhakrishnan allowed the induction of 7 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs with BJP. </p><p>The new party position in Rajya Sabha now officially shows BJP having 113 MPs while AAP only has 3. </p><p>On Sunday, AAP had written to the Chairman seeking disqualification of the seven defected MPs.</p>.'We quit party not out of fear but disgust': Raghav Chadha as AAP fumes\nover 'unconstitutional' defection.<p>Earlier, while addressing a joint press conference in Delhi, APP defector Raghav Chadha, along with other MPs declared they were joining the BJP. </p><p>Chadha claimed that nearly two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs had quit the party and would join the BJP as a separate faction. </p><p>However, AAP announced that they will be writing to the Radhakrishnan to seek the disqualification of the seven members.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>