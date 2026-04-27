Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rajya Sabha chairman inducts 7 AAP MPs into BJP; Kejriwal's party only has 3 MPs

The new party position in Rajya Sabha now officially shows BJP having 113 MPs while AAP only has 3.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 05:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 05:40 IST
India NewsBJPAam Aadmi PartyDelhiRaghav ChadhaArvind KejriwalRajya Sabha

Follow us on :

Follow Us