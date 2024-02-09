Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar deplores TMC member Saket Gokhale 'raising voice' in house

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday took serious note of TMC member Saket Gokhale raising his voice in the house and warned him against repeating the "indecorous" behaviour.

Dhankhar fell short of naming the TMC member when he kept raising his voice in the house during question hour and asked TMC floor leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray to see him in his chamber during the day.

Gokhale had asked a supplementary question on overcrowding of trains and what the government was doing to increase the capacity of trains.

However, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told him that his supplementary question did not pertain to the question since it was related to the implementation of Kotipalli-Narasapur railway project, and asked him to take an orientation course instead.

"I request your kind self to have an orientation course for the honourable member because when a supplementary question has to be asked, that has to be related to the questions," the minister said.

Gokhale took offence to these remarks of Vaishnaw and started raising his voice.

"Mr Gokhale, your conduct is ignoble, indecorous, against rules. Your party leaders need to enlighten you," the chairman said, asking Sukhendu Sekhar Ray to speak.