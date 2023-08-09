Rajya Sabha Chairman sends breach of privilege complaint by MPs against Raghav Chadha to privileges committee

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has referred to Privileges Committee complaints by four MPs against AAP's Raghav Chadha alleging that he included their names in a motion seeking to send the Delhi services Bill to a Select Committee without their consent.
The complaints were filed by BJP MPs S Phangnon Konyak and Narhari Amin, AIADMK's M Thambidurai and BJD's Sasmit Patra, who were named in motion moved by Chadha on Monday while the Bill was under discussion.
The motion was defeated in a voice vote even as Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday demanded an enquiry into the "forgery" by the AAP MP.
The MPs named in the motion also objected to their names being taken by Chadha and claimed they have not given their consent to be part of the committee as suggested by the AAP lawmaker.
A Parliamentary bulletin issued on Wednesday said Dhankhar has referred the complaints to Privileges Committee as prima facie it appeared to be a "gross violation of the Rules and dignity of the aggrieved Members".
"Such transgression by a Member of the Council in the exclusive domain of other Members is unethical and a grave act of impropriety and misconduct," the bulletin said.
Chadha had given notice on August 4 about his intention to move an amendment to The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for its reference to a Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha consisting of 19 Rajya Sabha MPs.
According to Rule 72 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) regarding the Select Committee of Rajya Sabha no MP shall be appointed to a Select Committee if he is not willing to serve on the Committee.
"The mover shall ascertain whether a member proposed to be named by him is willing to serve on the Committee," it says.
The bulletin said it is alleged that Chadha "did not seek consent from the above four Members in gross violation of the Rules".
"Moving a motion of Amendment to a Bill and giving consent to be a Member of a Select Committee are the prerogative of Members of the Council. However, a Member while exercising such discretion should not misuse the process by making any attempt to demean and disregard similar prerogatives available to other Members," it said.
"In the instant case, since the consent of the aggrieved Members was never allegedly obtained, it prima facie appears to be a gross violation of the Rules and dignity of the aggrieved Members. Such transgression by a Member of the Council in the exclusive domain of other Members is unethical and a grave act of impropriety and misconduct. On consideration of the facts, the Chairman has referred the matter under Rule 203 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report," it added.