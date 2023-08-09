Rajya Sabha Chairman sends breach of privilege complaint by MPs against Raghav Chadha to privileges committee

"In the instant case, since the consent of the aggrieved Members was never allegedly obtained, it prima facie appears to be a gross violation of the Rules and dignity of the aggrieved Members. Such transgression by a Member of the Council in the exclusive domain of other Members is unethical and a grave act of impropriety and misconduct. On consideration of the facts, the Chairman has referred the matter under Rule 203 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report," it added.