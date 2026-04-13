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Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election likely on April 17; govt seeks support for Harivansh

The Opposition is likely to field a candidate against Harivansh, who would be the first nominated MP to be the Deputy Chairman if elected.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 08:56 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaHarivansh Narayan Singh

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