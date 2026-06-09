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Rajya Sabha elections: BJP move puts Congress seats at risk in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand

BJP has fielded a candidate in Madhya Pradesh and is supporting a friendly corporate executive contesting as an independent in Jharkhand. Congress fears poaching of its MLAs
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 07:39 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 07:39 IST
India NewsBJPCongressMadhya PradeshIndia PoliticsJharkhandRajya Sabha Elections

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