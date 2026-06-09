Rajya Sabha elections: BJP move puts Congress seats at risk in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand

<p>New Delhi: The BJP fielding a candidate in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh </a>and supporting a friendly corporate executive fighting as an independent in Jharkhand has queered the pitch for the Congress in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha-elections">Rajya Sabha elections</a>, putting in danger its prospects of winning two seats that would have surely gone to the party.</p><p>Fearing poaching, the Congress is shifting its MLAs from both the States to places in party-ruled States, including Bengaluru.</p><p>The Congress has four seats among the retiring MPs and it was expected to win seven seats, including a bypoll in Tamil Nadu. However, the forcing of polls in two States is part of its plan to ensure a two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha that will help in passing Bills to amend the Constitution.</p><p>Congress' bid also coincides with the BJP’s attempt to cobble up more numbers in the Lok Sabha by triggering defection from an embattled Trinamool Congress after smarting from a defeat in April when the entire Opposition came together to block a Constitution amendment Bill on delimitation.</p>.Rajya Sabha polls: Fearing poaching, Congress may shift MLAs out of Madhya Pradesh as BJP fields 3rd candidate .<p>Congress Media and Publicity Department chairman Pawan Khera alleged that the BJP has fielded candidates in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh “with the intent of horse-trading”.</p><p>“The Prime Minister, who advises the people of the country to consume less oil and not buy gold, will now set out to shop for legislators,” he said. The BJP would meet the same fate like it did in the Rajya Sabha polls from Haryana when it had to “eat humble pie...despite spending crores of rupees”.</p><p>The ruling JMM-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc can easily win the two seats up for grabs in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand">Jharkhand </a>but the entry of Parimal Nathwani, who is retiring as a YSR Congress MP from Andhra Pradesh, has triggered trouble for Congress nominee Pranav Jha.</p><p>The JMM-Congress-RJD-CPI(ML)L has 56 members in the Assembly, adequate for ensuring victory of its two candidates. While the JMM candidate is certain to win with his party having 34 votes when only 28 is needed, Jha is in danger zone, as coalition managers fear cross-voting engineered by the BJP.</p><p>In the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, the Congress has 16 MLAs while the RJD has four and CPI(ML)L two. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) has one.</p><p><br>Nathwani has the support of 24 BJP MLAs and would need four more votes with the JLKM MLA likely to support him. Explaining the complexity of the situation, a senior Congress leader said Nathwani needs to secure four votes as the BJP is solidly behind him while Jha has to ensure all 28 MLAs’ votes.</p>.INDIA bloc to win both Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand: Congress's Bhupesh Baghel.<p>Nathwani (70), a Gujarat native who worked with Dhirubhai Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, represented Jharkhand twice as an independent in the Rajya Sabha from 2008 to 2020. As he could not be re-elected from the State again in 2020, he shifted to Andhra Pradesh and got elected on a YSR Congress ticket.</p><p>As Gujarat Cricket Board vice-president, Nathwani’s profile in the Rajya Sabha website said, he “successfully planned, monitored, supervised and executed” construction of ‘Narendra Modi Stadium’, the world’s largest cricket stadium, in Ahmedabad.</p><p>In Madhya Pradesh where the Congress has fielded former Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Natarajan, the BJP has fielded a fourth candidate Mahesh Kewat, forcing a contest. As per the Assembly strength, the BJP can win two of the three seats while the Congress can win one.</p><p>The Congress has enough numbers for ensuring Natarajan’s victory, but the BJP, which needs 10 more votes for Kewat’s win, is banking on the resentment within the grand old party over the former's candidature.</p>