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Rajya Sabha elections: Opposition jolted by cross voting in Bihar, Odisha

In Odisha and Bihar, one each candidate lost to BJP-backed nominees after opposition MLAs either voted for the rivals or remained absent in casting their ballots.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 16:42 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 16:42 IST
India NewsOdishaBJPCongressIndiaBiharRajya Sabha Elections

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