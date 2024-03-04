Rajya Sabha electors require utmost protection, says Supreme Court

News Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said electing members of Rajya Sabha required utmost protection to ensure that the vote is exercised freely without fear.

A seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the free and fearless exercise of franchise by elected members of the Legislative Assembly while electing members of the Rajya Sabha was undoubtedly necessary for the dignity and efficient functioning of the State Legislative Assembly.

In its judgment overruling 1998 P V Narasimha Rao, the court said parliamentary privilege was not to be restricted to only law-making on the floor of the House but extended to other powers and responsibilities of elected members, which took place in the Legislature or Parliament even when the House was not sitting.