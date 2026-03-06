Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rajya Sabha may elect new Deputy Chairman in Monsoon Session as Harivansh’s term ends in April

Harivansh was first elected to the post on 9 August, 2018 in an election that saw him winning 125-105 against Congress' BK Hariprasad.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 16:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 16:06 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaHarivanshMonsoon Session

Follow us on :

Follow Us