<p>New Delhi: With senior JD(U) MP Harivansh's term ending on April 9, Rajya Sabha could see election to the post of Deputy Chairman in the Monsoon Session of Parliament amid questions whether the ruling BJP will take over the post or earmark it for an ally as it was done six years ago.</p><p>The 69-year-old journalist-turned-MP will be completing his two terms next month and during the past 12 years, he has been Deputy Chairman for nearly six years and nine months. </p><p>While Harivansh had been hoping to return to the Upper House, the JD(U) chose to send its mascot Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a surprise as also it retained Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur, a sitting MP.</p><p>With the Budget Session ending on April 2 before his term concludes, an election to the Deputy Chairman's post is unlikely to be held in the second leg of Budget Session starting next Monday. </p><p>Sources said the ruling side has not initiated any discussion on the successor of Harivansh. The scenarios include BJP taking over the post or giving it to allies like either AIADMK or TDP. If the NDA chooses to give it to AIADMK, M Thambidurai could be chosen. </p><p>Harivansh is the only third non-Congress Deputy Speaker with Republican Party of India's BD Khobragade (December 1969 to April 1972) and Samyukta Socialist Party's Godey Murahari (April 1972 to March 1977 in two terms). He had succeeded PJ Kurien of Congress after he retired in July 2018.</p><p>A post graduate in economics from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), he has also been media adviser to then Prime Minister Chandra Sekhar.</p><p>Harivansh was first elected to the post on 9 August, 2018 in an election that saw him winning 125-105 against Congress' BK Hariprasad. </p><p>After his term ended in 2020, he was fielded once again when he returned to the House in an election on 14 September, 2020 in which he defeated RJD's Manoj K Jha in a voice vote. </p><p>During his tenure, Harivansh had also earned the wrath of the Opposition over the way in which presided over the passage of the contentious three Farm Bills, which were later withdrawn. The Opposition submitted a notice to remove him from the post of Deputy Chairman but was rejected by the then Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. </p>